BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities have charged two men in connection with a shooting that left two teens dead on Friday night in Bristol Township, Bucks County.

Zyisean McDuffie, Tommy Ballard, both 19, were gunned down on Friday around 7 p.m. in front of a home in the 900 block of Elmhurst Avenue.

According to police, a gray Chrysler 300 sedan pulled up to the property and McDuffie, Ballard and 23-year-old Jahmier Wilson got out of the vehicle.

According to court documents, Wilson made a gesture to Joseph Williams, 19, and an argument ensued.

Police say Williams pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired several shots at Wilson, who ran away, the affidavits said. Police say two bullets hit the residence, where at least five people were inside, including a 3-year-old child. No injuries, other than McDuffie and Ballard were reported.

According to authorities, Gary Goddard, 48, approached McDuffie during the incident and shot him once.

After McDuffie fell to the ground, Goddard allegedly stood over him and fired more shots into McDuffie’s body, the affidavit said.

Surveillance video shows Williams going behind a home at 703 Winder Drive, the affidavit said, where investigators found a revolver with spent shell casings in the cylinder in the woods behind the home.

Williams was arrested and arraigned Saturday morning. The judge set bail at $750,000, 10 percent cash, and tentatively scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 16.

Goddard was arrested on Tuesday and charged with criminal homicide and possessing an instrument of crime in the shooting death of McDuffie.

Police have yet to charge anyone with Ballard’s slaying, pending further investigation.