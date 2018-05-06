PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The world’s tallest and fastest roller coaster just opened to the public at Cedar Point Amusement Park in Ohio and it has already been in an accident.

“Steel Vengeance” opened on May 5th and it was shut down for a few hours on Saturday.

Park officials say a coaster car that was returning from the ride bumped into another that was parked in the loading area.

Medical personnel evaluated four riders, but they weren’t hospitalized and later returned to the park.

The park tweeted that the ride was on schedule to open Sunday May 6th.

Ride Update: Steel Vengeance is scheduled to open tomorrow morning. Thanks for your patience! — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 6, 2018

The 205-foot roller coaster boasts 10 world records.