PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Lafayette College has delayed Monday’s exams until Sunday after an online threat against the campus.

Other exams this week will take place as scheduled.

Monday final exams rescheduled https://t.co/ExAc2V6HCh — Lafayette College (@LafCol) May 6, 2018

On Saturday, someone claiming to be a male student threatened to attack the school in the name of ISIS.

FBI agents and Easton police went room-to-room, but nothing was found.

Lafayette College Search Finds No Malicious, Hazardous Materials Following Threat

“While we are relieved at this outcome, we recognize that the disruption and emotional impact of this event was very real,” Lafayette College President Alison Byerly said in a statement.

She encouraged students to use on-campus services if they needed assistance.

President’s message on next steps following last night’s events https://t.co/sxacsaYiuS — Lafayette College (@LafCol) May 6, 2018

The FBI is continuing to investigate if the threat was real.

Investigators ask anyone with information that may be helpful to contact Lafayette College’s Public Safety at publicsafety@lafayette.edu or 610-330-5330.

If anyone sees something suspicious, they are asked to contact the FBI at 215-418-4000.