PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New reports released on Facebook’s data breach reveal that one-fifth of Delaware residents may have had their data exposed, while nearly a quarter of Pennsylvanians had their data shared with third parties.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says over 2.9 million state residents had their Facebook data shared with Cambridge Analytica and other third parties. Shapiro is leading a national investigation with dozens of state attorneys general into the data breach.

132-Pound Ovarian Tumor Removed From Connecticut Woman

“Nearly a quarter of the Commonwealth’s residents – 22 percent – had their personal data compromised by Facebook’s privacy breach,” Shapiro said in a statement. “Social media users don’t expect to have their information given to third party developers without their knowledge. Businesses like Facebook must take significant steps to better protect their users’ privacy and personal data.”

On Friday, Delaware Attorney General Matthew Denn also released alarming numbers, saying more than 200,000 residents may have had their personal data exposed in the breach.

“This information about Delaware shows why protecting data on social networks is so important. Because of the many connections between people, a relatively small number of people using this app in Delaware, across the country and around the world opened the door to possible access to personal Facebook data of one-fifth of the state’s population,” Denn said in a statement. “The other attorneys general and I will continue to seek information from Facebook about the breach and about Facebook’s practices in the past and in the future with regards to securing personal data, and will make decisions about the next steps in our investigations.”

Man Wins $1.5 Million On His Birthday And Last Day Before Retirement

Facebook says that Global Science Research may have improperly shared information of up to 87 million users worldwide with Cambridge Analytica and other third parties.