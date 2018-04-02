PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Facebook is making changes to privacy controls after revelations that a tech company harvested data on as many as 50 million users.

In the coming weeks, the social media giant says it will make it easier for you to monitor your privacy.

Every time you click, comment, or like something, Facebook gets more information about you.

In the meantime, to see what info the social network has on you, go to “settings,” then click “ads” and then “your information.”

There is a way to control some of the information outside companies get.

Go to “settings” and then click on “apps.” This shows all the apps you’ve signed onto with Facebook that can grab your personal data.