LOS ANGELES (CBS) — “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.
Irwin’s wife, Terri, and their children, Mindi and Robert, were on hand for the celebration. Fittingly, the family posed with a giant snake with the star.
“We are so grateful for everyone’s support, it just means the world to us as a family,” said Mindi Irwin during the celebration. “We try to continue dad’s legacy each and every day and we want to make sure everything he lived and died for continues on into the future.”
Terri Irwin told People magazine that family friend Russell Crowe helped the “Crocodile Hunter” get a star on the Walk of Fame by writing a letter of recommendation.
Steve Irwin was killed by a stingray in 2006 at the age of 44.
Bindi. Her name is Bindi.