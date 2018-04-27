BREAKING: Temple University Rescinds Bill Cosby's Honorary Degree Day After Guilty Verdict  
Filed Under:Crocodile Hunter, Local TV, Steve Irwin, Talkers

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

Mantua Officers Rescue Ducklings Trapped In Storm Drain

Irwin’s wife, Terri, and their children, Mindi and Robert, were on hand for the celebration. Fittingly, the family posed with a giant snake with the star.

Steve Irwin family

(credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

“We are so grateful for everyone’s support, it just means the world to us as a family,” said Mindi Irwin during the celebration. “We try to continue dad’s legacy each and every day and we want to make sure everything he lived and died for continues on into the future.”

Coyote Captured In South Philly Euthanized

Terri Irwin told People magazine that family friend Russell Crowe helped the “Crocodile Hunter” get a star on the Walk of Fame by writing a letter of recommendation.

Steve Irwin was killed by a stingray in 2006 at the age of 44.

Comments
  1. crankypants says:
    April 27, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Bindi. Her name is Bindi.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Full Cosby Coverage
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch