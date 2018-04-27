GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Officers with the Mantua Police Department took time out of their busy day to answer a duck call.

Residents in a Mantua neighborhood called officers after discovering a flock of ducklings trapped in a storm drain.

“Why did the ducks cross the road? They didn’t because they all fell in the storm drain,” wrote the Mantua Police Department on Facebook.”But Ptl. Hauss, Ptl. Layton, and our residents were there to rescue them!”

Video posted on the department’s Facebook page shows Officers Hauss and Layton opening the storm drain cover and getting in to remove the ducklings.

One by one, the ducklings quickly ran back to mama duck, who was patiently waiting for her babies.

The officers said although there was a moment of precariousness, none of the animals were harmed.