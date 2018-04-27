PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One day following Bill Cosby’s conviction, Judge Steven O’Neill issued a modified order, confining Cosby to his Elkins Park home where he must gain permission to leave in order to meet with his lawyers or receive medical care.

Cosby remains free on $1 million bail after a Montgomery County jury found him guilty of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004.

“He’s not sad. He’s not walking around with his head bowed. He’s not miserable. He just knows that he did not do these things,” said Cosby’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt in an interview with Eyewitness News.

Cosby’s publicist, Ebonee Benson also took part in the interview saying that their team is working quickly to appeal the guilty verdict.

“The fight hasn’t stopped.” It’s just moving from trial ending to the next phase,” said Benson.

The comedian was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault Thursday. On Friday through Twitter Constand concluded a tweet with two words, “Truth Prevails.”

A very profound and heartfelt thank you to the Commonwealth of PA, Montgomery County, for their service and sacrifices.

Congratulations.

Truth prevails. — Andrea Constand (@dreconstand2017) April 27, 2018

Many on social media applauded the #MeToo movement as a factor in propelling this case, involving a high profile figure, to the point of conviction. Cosby’s team disagrees.

“I don’t think the #MeToo movement had anything to do with this trial,” said Benson, “This trial had to do with a consensual relationship between Andrea Constand and Mr. Cosby. Her perception was sexual assault. His was consensual.”

The jury decided that this relationship was not consensual, a verdict that Cosby’s team likened to a modern-day lynching.

“Earlier today in an interview the comparison was made between him [Cosby] and Emmett Till,” asked reporter Alexandria Hoff, “Do you think that’s a fair comparison? A young boy who was viciously murdered and Mr. Cosby?”

“Absolutely when we talk about false allegations,” replied Benson, “We are not just focused on a young child being murdered but the fact of why he was murdered which was because a woman falsely accused him of rape.”

His spokesperson and publicist said that as of Friday evening they had not yet talked with Cosby about Alma Mater, Temple University making the decision to rescind his honorary degree.

“We haven’t discussed it but he will always love Temple University,” said Wyatt.