Watch Live
  • Live News KYW CBS3 -- Bill Cosby Verdict Special Report
    01:30 PM - 04:30 PM
BREAKING: Bill Cosby Found Guilty On All Counts | Cosby Lashes Out At DA | Watch Live Coverage  
Filed Under:Bill Cosby, Bill Cosby retrial, Local TV

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Bill Cosby lashed out at prosecutors after he was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Cosby stood up and erupted after jurors left the courtroom. He used an expletive to refer to District Attorney Kevin Steele, who was arguing to revoke Cosby’s bail.

Bill Cosby Found Guilty On All Counts In Sex Assault Retrial

“He doesn’t have a plane, you a******,” Cosby yelled at Steele. “I’m sick of him!”

The judge ruled that Cosby will remain free pending sentencing.

Cosby was convicted Thursday of drugging and molesting a woman 14 years ago.

The 80-year-old entertainer stared straight ahead as the verdict was read. His chief accuser, Andrea Constand, remained stoic. Shrieks erupted in the courtroom and some of his other accusers whimpered and cried.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Judge Steven O’Neill told the panel of seven men and five women that it was “an extraordinarily difficult case.” He says the jurors “sacrificed in the service of justice.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch