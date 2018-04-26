BREAKING: Bill Cosby Found Guilty On All Counts | Cosby Lashes Out At DA | Watch Live Coverage  
Filed Under:Cosby Retrial, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Celebrities took to Twitter following Bill Cosby being found guilty on all counts in his sexual assault retrial on Thursday.

Bill Cosby Found Guilty On All Counts In Sex Assault Retrial

Actress and activist Rose McGowan, who became a leading voice during the rise of accusations against once heralded entertainment heavyweight Harvey Weinstein, expressed her joy about the Cosby verdict in a series of Twitter posts.

Photos: Outside Courthouse As Cosby Found Guilty

Larry Wilmore, a well-known comedian, posted a link to the article focusing of 35 Cosby accusers and a message stating, “Believe the women”.

Gloria Allred On Cosby Conviction: ‘Justice Has Been Done’

Many others shared their thoughts as well.

Timeline Of Key Events In Bill Cosby Sex Assault Case

Some questioned Cosby’s focus on holding fellow comedians accountable for their vulgar language on stage.

 

Chelsea Handler posted about how long before President Donald Trump would be brought to justice over allegations and accusations against him.

Bill Cosby Lashes Out At Montgomery County DA After Being Found Guilty

The Roots famed drummer Questlove posted a tweet as well following the verdict.

Cosby faces up to 30 years in prison.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch