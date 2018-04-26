PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Celebrities took to Twitter following Bill Cosby being found guilty on all counts in his sexual assault retrial on Thursday.

Actress and activist Rose McGowan, who became a leading voice during the rise of accusations against once heralded entertainment heavyweight Harvey Weinstein, expressed her joy about the Cosby verdict in a series of Twitter posts.

Profoundly happy that Cosby’s victims, his survivors, are shedding tears of relief today. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 26, 2018

Cosby is guilty. I’m sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 26, 2018

Larry Wilmore, a well-known comedian, posted a link to the article focusing of 35 Cosby accusers and a message stating, “Believe the women”.

Believe the women https://t.co/DPOLCKCYUE — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) April 26, 2018

Many others shared their thoughts as well.

Bill Cosby GUILTY on all 3 counts.

THANK YOU Montgomery County prosecutors and police.

Andrea Constand.

Janice Dickinson.

All the women who testified.

All 60 who have spoken out about Cosby.

All who have supported them.

The day has come. Justice delayed, but justice delivered. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) April 26, 2018

I imagine there's some comfort in imagining a future without racism and projecting that onto the present. Thinking if we just deny the truth, it doesn't exist. If history is erased, we don't have to deal with its consequences. However… — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

Just when you thought you'd gotten away with it is when you get caught. Look up. — Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) April 26, 2018

In a fitting end to Sexual Assault Awareness month, Bill Cosby was found guilty today. Thinking of all the women he traumatized over the past 50 years. As a survivor myself, I know that pain never fully goes away. But I hope that his victims finally feel some semblance of peace. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 26, 2018

Good riddance to Bill Cosby! — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) April 26, 2018

The state of America is this- Even with dozens of accusers we were all afraid Bill Cosby would walk. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 26, 2018

Some questioned Cosby’s focus on holding fellow comedians accountable for their vulgar language on stage.

This take is so 🔥 🔥 🔥 I need to tag @Nelly_Mo https://t.co/lLOgdHaxn0 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 26, 2018

I hope Eddie Murphy reaches out and scolds him for using "blue" words in his set. https://t.co/VvwI2AkEet — dax shepard (@daxshepard) April 26, 2018

Chelsea Handler posted about how long before President Donald Trump would be brought to justice over allegations and accusations against him.

I wonder how long it’s going to take Trump to announce he’s going to pardon Bill Cosby. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 26, 2018

The Roots famed drummer Questlove posted a tweet as well following the verdict.

Welp…..I got nothin — T'Questlove (@questlove) April 26, 2018

Cosby faces up to 30 years in prison.