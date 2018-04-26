PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Celebrities took to Twitter following Bill Cosby being found guilty on all counts in his sexual assault retrial on Thursday.
Actress and activist Rose McGowan, who became a leading voice during the rise of accusations against once heralded entertainment heavyweight Harvey Weinstein, expressed her joy about the Cosby verdict in a series of Twitter posts.
Larry Wilmore, a well-known comedian, posted a link to the article focusing of 35 Cosby accusers and a message stating, “Believe the women”.
Many others shared their thoughts as well.
Some questioned Cosby’s focus on holding fellow comedians accountable for their vulgar language on stage.
Chelsea Handler posted about how long before President Donald Trump would be brought to justice over allegations and accusations against him.
The Roots famed drummer Questlove posted a tweet as well following the verdict.
Cosby faces up to 30 years in prison.