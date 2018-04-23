NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The judge in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial won’t allow his lawyers to introduce testimony they say would shed light on the possible motivation of the comedian’s chief accuser.

The defense wanted jurors to hear deposition testimony from Andrea Constand’s friend, Sheri Williams. Cosby’s lawyers said Williams hasn’t responded to subpoenas.

They wanted Williams’ testimony to rebut Constand’s claims that she was unaware Cosby was romantically interested in her. They said Williams would show Constand “could not have been the unwitting victim” prosecutors have portrayed.

Judge Steven O’Neill rejected the defense request Monday as the trial entered its third week.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He says it was consensual.

The Associated Press doesn’t typically identify people who say they’re victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

