TENAFLY, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey commissioner who abruptly resigned last week has been caught on camera delivering an expletive-laced tirade to police officers during a traffic stop.

Worker Fired Over Asthma Inhaler Receives $45,000 Settlement

The Tenafly Police Department released the video Tuesday showing Caren Turner attempting to pull rank on the officers who pulled over her daughter for an expired registration March 31. The video also shows the Democratic lobbyist becoming increasingly agitated with the responding officers and shouting an expletive at them.

“You may not tell me when not to take my child. You may shut the [expletive] up and not tell me when to take my kid and her friends,” Turner said in the video.

Turner didn’t return a call seeking comment.

Both the Port Authority and Tenafly Police Chief Robert Chamberlain say the video shows Turner was right to resign. She also served as the bistate agency’s ethics chair.

Police: Mother Was Driving Drunk In Crash That Killed 8-Year-Old Son

Turner was appointed to the Port Authority last year by former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)