BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A mother in Bucks County has been charged with DUI in a crash that killed her 8-year-old son earlier this month.

Police say 37-year-old Kelly Anne Colbridge was drunk when she crashed head-on into another vehicle near 2nd Street Pike and Street Road in Upper Southampton Township on April 7.

The crash also injured a married couple in the other vehicle.

Colbridge faces an array of charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI.