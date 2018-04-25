Filed Under:Local TV

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A mother in Bucks County has been charged with DUI in a crash that killed her 8-year-old son earlier this month.

Police say 37-year-old Kelly Anne Colbridge was drunk when she crashed head-on into another vehicle near 2nd Street Pike and Street Road in Upper Southampton Township on April 7.

The crash also injured a married couple in the other vehicle.

Colbridge faces an array of charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch