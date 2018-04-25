GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A suspect has been arrested for murder following a deadly road rage incident that occurred last month.

Gloucester County authorities announced the arrest on Wednesday of Everett Moore, who is accused in the death of 32-year-old Joseph Pirri, of Blackwood.

Officials say Pirri was assaulted on March 7 on Tanyard Road near the intersection of Mail Avenue in Deptford Township. Pirri died on March 15 from his injuries.

However, prior to his death, Pirri was able to give a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

The Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s autopsy concluded Pirri was murdered by someone who used a sharp instrument to strike him in the face.

Pirri left behind a wife, son and stepdaughter.

“It broke my heart. I immediately cried for my nephew, having his father taken away at 4 years old. That’s just traumatizing for all of us,” said Pirri’s aunt, Sarah Morciglio.

Moore has been charged with murder and other related offenses and is being held at the Salem County Jail.