PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Center City will soon be the home to a medical cannabis dispensary.

Beyond/Hello will open the first Center City medical cannabis dispensary location in the fall of 2018 at 1206 Sansom St. The dispensary was approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“Legalizing cannabis is the right thing to do for our city and the Commonwealth,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “The opening of medical cannabis dispensaries in Philadelphia will make critical treatments more accessible to patients in need. The program is also creating attractive jobs and the resulting tax revenue will fund important programs that improve our city and Commonwealth.”

Beyond/Hello says the dispensary will carry a wide array of medical cannabis products, including pills, capsules, topicals, and cannabis-infused oils, among others.

“We look forward to serving patients in Center City and beyond,” said Blythe Huestis, the president of Beyond/Hello. “We are here as a trusted resource for the community. Whether patients have questions about medical cannabis, how medical cannabis works with the body, or a product — we will be here to help meet their needs.”