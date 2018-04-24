PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The support for Meek Mill grows stronger as fellow Philadelphian and comedic juggernaut Kevin Hart visited the jailed rapper on Tuesday.

Hart, along with Sixers Co-Owner Michael Rubin arrived at the State Correctional Institution in Chester around 1 p.m.

“The frustration for me is, why is he still there? I still don’t understand why he’s still in jail after so much has been pointed out,” Hart told reporters after his visit with Mill.

“I think the good with the situation is that he now has a platform. And I think coming out, he will be able to use that platform to really shine a light on how corrupt this system is and hopefully also keep this younger generation from going through this. And also, a lot of people that are incarcerated now that are doing unnecessary time.”

Hart said his relationship with Mill is strong and that he views the rapper as innocent.

“When you know that you’re innocent, it’s tough to sit through something that you know that you didn’t do,” Hart said.

“This is a guy that I’ve known for years and through those years and this relationship, the talk of probation as always been a distant conversation because it was BS; it was something that he didn’t do. Pointing a gun at a cop as a black man, we all know the consequences to that. You’ll end up dead in today’s times. So, I doubt that can happen and you’re able to walk away from it.”

The imprisoned rap star is still fighting for release while appealing a two- to four-year sentence for a probation violation.