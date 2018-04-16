PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There will be a status hearing Monday for Philly rapper Meek Mill.
The incarcerated rapper is not expected in the courtroom.
But his supporters will be at the Criminal Justice Center to protest Mill’s imprisonment over a probation violation.
Since the sentencing, the rapper has received support from fans and high-profile figures, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin and Mayor Jim Kenney.