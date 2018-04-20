HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Republican state represenative in Pennsylvania took to social media to express his feelings and thoughts about a fellow lawmaker.

Rep. Daryl Metcalfe called his colleague a “lying homosexual” in a Facebook post attacking liberal legislators.

He tells The Associated Press that he mentioned the sexual orientation of Democratic Rep. Brian Sims of Philadelphia because Sims has spoken openly about being gay, and because he believes it is “immoral behavior.”

Sims is calling Metcalfe “Rep. Snowflake McRacist” on Twitter and says Metcalfe “claims victimhood” when he’s called out in public.

You’re a gaslighter who threatens people and then backs down and claims victimhood when you’re called out. It’s the ultimate sign of intellectual dishonesty. Grow up and at least have the courage of your broken convictions. — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) April 20, 2018

The two lawmakers have clashed for several years.

Metcalfe’s district is north of Pittsburgh. He is chairman of the House State Government Committee.

Metcalfe also recently accosted another state lawmaker for repeatedly touching his arm, and suggested the man might be gay.