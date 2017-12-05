HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — A bizarre exchange Tuesday at a meeting of a Pennsylvania House committee has the state Democratic Party calling on a Republican member to resign.

At issue..

“[L]andlocked easements and roads,” or at least that’s what Montgomery County Democrat Matt Bradford was trying to raise.

“I hear you,” he said. “I understand there are some hard feelings with PennDOT.”

READ: Local Officials Push Back On NRA-Backed Concealed Gun Legislation

“Representative Bradford, just — look,” said Republican Daryl Metcalfe.

But when Bradford punctuated his point by touching Metcalfe’s arm.

The Republican, who was sitting next to him at the table, interrupted.

“I’m a heterosexual,” Metcalfe said. “I have a wife. I love my wife. I don’t like men, as you might. Stop touching me all the time. Keep your hands to yourself. If you want to touch somebody, you have people on your side of the aisle that might like it. I don’t.”

ALSO READ: Upper Perkiomen Vote Halts $60 Million Construction On New Middle School

Some chuckling in the room, then Bradford moves to postpone.

“We’re officially off the rails,” Bradford said.

No laughing matter, says the PA Democratic Party, which wants Metcalfe to step down for what a spokesman calls a “random homophobic tirade.”

The Republican party hasn’t responded to our request for comment.