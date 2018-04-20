PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Meek Mill is speaking out from behind bars after a judge throws out some convictions involving a former police officer who arrested the Philadelphia rapper.

The basis for that decision is the fact that all three cases involved Officer Reginald Graham, a former Philadelphia narcotics agent who has been investigated for corruption. That officer also arrested Mill in 2007.

“Today, I am thankful that 3 people’s cases were dismissed by Judge Woods-Skipper after the DA took the exact position that he took in my case, which is agreed to PCRA-relief,” said Mill in a statement. “All these cases involved Reginald Graham and there are another 105 cases that just filed PCRAs with the same corrupt cop. Although my case was the first filed and the DA agreed to my new trial, the Judge in my case decided it should wait for a hearing until June 18 yet the other 3 cases didn’t need a hearing.”

The 30-year-old rapper is referring to Judge Genece Brinkley, who refused to toss Mill’s charges this past Monday and who also is requiring a hearing in Mill’s case.

That hearing is set for June 18.

Charles Peruto Jr., who represents Brinkley said in a statement, ““The District Attorney had not filed a written response to Mills’ attorney’s allegation in the PCRA, as provided by the rules. Therefore, the Judge has no accurate way of knowing what the DA is agreeing to. There are several allegation in the defense petition. But all of them speak to the aggravated assault, not to selling drugs or carrying a gun on the streets of Philadelphia. Mills’ own testimony admits to selling drugs and carrying a gun illegally. So even if Reginald Graham is a pathetic liar, the defendant is not entitled to release.”

Mill is fighting for release while appealing a two- to four-year sentence for a probation violation.

A judge said his drug use, arrests and other issues while under supervision merited the jail time. Mill’s lawyers accuse her of a “personal vendetta.”

Since the sentencing, the rapper has received support from fans and high-profile figures, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, Mayor Jim Kenney and Rick Ross.