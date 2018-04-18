PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as “doubtful” for Game 3 against the Miami Heat.

The Sixers made the announcement on Wednesday night.

Medical Update: Joel Embiid – (orbital bone fracture, left eye) is doubtful for tomorrow night’s game at Miami. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 18, 2018

Embiid cleared the NBA’s concussion protocol on Sunday after suffering a fractured orbital bone during an injury in March.

The series is tied 1-1 after the Heat beat the Sixers 113-103 on Monday night.

Embiid wasn’t happy about the loss, saying he’s “F***ING sick and tired of being babied” in an Instagram post.

There’s no indication when the Sixers star could get back on the court.