PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Joel Embiid was not happy after the Heat beat the Sixers 113-103 on Monday in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs.

“F***ING sick and tired of being babied,” Embiid posted on his Instagram story moments after the game.

Joel Embiid Clears NBA’s Concussion Protocol

Medical Update Joel Embiid (orbital bone fracture, left eye) is out for tomorrow’s game vs Miami. Has cleared NBA’s concussion protocol. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee patellar tendinitis) is out for tomorrow’s game vs Miami — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 15, 2018

The Sixers center cleared the NBA’s concussion protocol on Sunday after suffering a fractured orbital bone during an injury in March.

Embiid’s latest post could be a sign he’ll be on the court soon but there’s no indication when the Sixers will give the green light.

“No one cared who I was until I put on the mask”…. The Phantom of The Process pic.twitter.com/JOkQxCAxYA — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 12, 2018

The Sixers will travel to Miami for Game 3 on Thursday.