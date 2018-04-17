Filed Under:Local TV, NBA Playoffs, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Joel Embiid was not happy after the Heat beat the Sixers 113-103 on Monday in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs.

“F***ING sick and tired of being babied,” Embiid posted on his Instagram story moments after the game.

Joel Embiid Clears NBA’s Concussion Protocol

The Sixers center cleared the NBA’s concussion protocol on Sunday after suffering a fractured orbital bone during an injury in March.

Embiid’s latest post could be a sign he’ll be on the court soon but there’s no indication when the Sixers will give the green light.

The Sixers will travel to Miami for Game 3 on Thursday.

