PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are plenty of reasons people decide to get married or end up staying together.

“Being in love with her,” said Lauri Maki of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“Pressure,” joked Derek Richardson of Atlanta, Georgia.

“Children,” said Taylor Smith of Memphis, Tennessee.

“Health insurance,” added Maki.

How about salary?

New research suggests how much you make can make or break your relationship and determine if you get married.

“There are a couple of explanations for why that might be,” said Patrick Ishizuka, a post-doctoral fellow at Cornell University, found cohabiting couples are likely to get married only when they earn as much as their married peers.

“Like wanting to own a home and car, have a steady job, income and enough money to throw a big wedding,” explained Ishizuka. Evidence he says reflects a growing socio-economic divide in family life.

His research also suggests couples who live together without being married are more likely to stay together if they earn a similar salary. Ishizuka chalks it up to less traditional views of family and economic roles.

“So, they may value equality more so than married couples and that may mean equal earnings help keep them together,” said Ishizuka.

For more on the study, CLICK HERE.