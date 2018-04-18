BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS/AP) – Authorities say a dispute over bologna and cheese at a Bethlehem rooming house ended in a stabbing that left a man seriously injured.

Bethlehem police say Manuel Martinez and John Scarlata had argued Monday night about food placement in a refrigerator used by all of the home’s residents. The dispute soon ended, but somehow was reignited around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the 62-year-old Martinez used a kitchen knife to stab Scarlata in the lower left abdomen and the lower left chest. Scarlata underwent surgery and remained hospitalized Wednesday.

Martinez was not injured in the incident. He’s been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and a weapons count.

It wasn’t known Wednesday if he’s retained an attorney.

