PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating the death of the father of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, sources tell CBS3.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of Gen. H.R. McMaster, died on April 13 at the Cathedral Village Retirement Community located in the 600 block of East Cathedral Road.

White House National Security Advisor HR McMaster gives a key note speech in front of the Jamestown Foundation on December 13, 2017 in Washington,DC.

The health department confirms he died of blunt impact trauma to the head and the manner of death was determined to be an accident.

But sources tell CBS3 that Philadelphia police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office are investigating the possibility of institutional neglect after he fell.

Sources could not provide further details at this time.

Gen. McMaster served under Trump as the 26th National Security Advisor. In March, he resigned from his role and was later replaced by former U.S. Ambassador John Bolton.

  1. Bessie Funk says:
    April 18, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Liberals have become so unhinged, its pretty sad that’s the first thing you think of, a deranged Lib committing violence which they have been condoning all over media

