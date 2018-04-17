PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — NBA fans are trusting the process.

Fans are buying up Philadelphia 76ers’ gear in bulk as the Sixers came in third of the top 10 most popular team merchandise. The jerseys of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have also been flying off the shelves, as they came in eighth and tenth, respectively, of the most popular NBA jerseys.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors topped the list of most popular jerseys and team merchandise for the third consecutive year.

Here are the most popular NBA jerseys:

1. Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

5. Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics

6. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

7. Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks

8. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

9. James Harden, Houston Rockets

10. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers