PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — NBA fans are trusting the process.

Fans are buying up Philadelphia 76ers’ gear in bulk as the Sixers came in third of the top 10 most popular team merchandise. The jerseys of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have also been flying off the shelves, as they came in eighth and tenth, respectively, of the most popular NBA jerseys.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors topped the list of most popular jerseys and team merchandise for the third consecutive year.

Here are the most popular NBA jerseys:

1. Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China at Mercedes-Benz Arena on October 8, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Steph Curry (Photo Credit: Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles down the court in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on March 25, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

LeBron James (Photo Credit: Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

3. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on April 8, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Kevin Durant (Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks    

gettyimages 502373756 e1450927397265 Trust The Process: Sixers Merchandise, Jerseys Among Top Sellers In NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

5. Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics dribbles against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at TD Garden on November 16, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Warriors 92-88.

Kyrie Irving (Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

6. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Russell Westbrook (Photo Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

7. Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks

gettyimages 658533404 Trust The Process: Sixers Merchandise, Jerseys Among Top Sellers In NBA

Kristaps Porzingis (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

8. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

gettyimages 6191290781 Trust The Process: Sixers Merchandise, Jerseys Among Top Sellers In NBA

Joel Embiid (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

9. James Harden, Houston Rockets

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on December 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.

James Harden (Photo Credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

10. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

gettyimages 908065248 Trust The Process: Sixers Merchandise, Jerseys Among Top Sellers In NBA

Ben Simmons (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

