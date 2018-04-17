PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say a passenger has died after a Southwest Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday morning after a reported engine fire. The plane was flying from LaGuardia Airport in New York to Dallas.

The plane landed safely and taxied to a remote area of the runway where passengers were taken off after 11 a.m. Chopper 3 video shows a broken plane window and damage to the left engine of the plane.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says firefighters responded to an engine fire and fuel leak around 11:10 a.m. Thiel says a passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition. However, the NTSB says the passenger has died.

Thiel added that 12 other passengers were assessed and seven were treated on scene for minor injuries.

The scene was placed under control around 12:30 p.m.

Thiel lauded the passengers and crew for how they responded during the incident.

“It is our understanding that passengers onboard the aircraft, in addition to the flight crew and the cabin crew, did some pretty amazing things under very difficult circumstances,” said Thiel.

The NTSB will be arriving on the scene later today to begin their investigation. The plane’s recorders have been secured.

Southwest Airlines says there were 143 passengers and five crewmembers on board the flight.

“We are in the process of gathering more information. Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working diligently to support our Customers and Crews at this time. We will share updates to the flight as they are confirmed,” the airline said in a statement.

Update on Flight #1380: pic.twitter.com/JhwVlUBeia — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 17, 2018

Boeing is also assisting in the investigation.

UPDATED STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT #1380: Boeing is aware of the event and is providing technical assistance to the investigation. As per international protocol governing civil aviation investigations, questions about the investigation should be directed to the NTSB. — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) April 17, 2018

Marty Martinez, a passenger on the plane, posted a Facebook Live during the emergency landing.

“Flight attendants ran over calling for passengers to help cover the hole as they broke down and began uncontrollably crying and looking horrified as they looked outside. Plane dropped dramatically and it smelled like fire with ash coming down on everyone thru the vents. Absolutely terrifying, but we are okay,” Martinez wrote.

In an interview with CBSN, Martinez said an engine exploded and broke a window.

“First there was an explosion and almost immediately, the oxygen masks came down and, probably within a matter of 10 seconds, the engine then hit a window and busted it wide open,” said Martinez.

Martinez says a woman was critically injured.

“There was blood everywhere,” Martinez explained.

Martinez told CBSN that he thought it was his last few minutes alive when the plane was free-falling.

“We were probably going down for 10 or 15 minutes. And, of course, everyone is freaking out, everyone is crying. It was the scariest experience,” said Martinez.

The airport says passengers should expect delays following the emergency landing. The FAA initially issued a ground stop but it has since been lifted.

UPDATE PHL 1:45 PM: FAA has lifted ground stop for flights waiting on the ground at other airports to depart for PHL. Planes are departing from PHL. Passengers should expect delays. Check flight status with your airline. — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) April 17, 2018

