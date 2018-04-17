⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned Vehicle On Route 42 Near Walt Whitman Bridge Causing Delays
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A man who was shot in the head Monday night while getting groceries out of his truck in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia has died.

Police say the 45-year-old victim had just returned home from the grocery store when a gunman opened fire on him.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of North 4th Street.

Philadelphia police are still searching for the gunman.

4th street shooting 4 16 2017 frame 4777 Police: Man Dies After Being Shot While Getting Groceries Out Of Truck

Credit: CBS3

“We believe he just returned home from shopping when he was shot,” said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died around 2 a.m.

No arrests have been made. Authorities don’t believe this was a random shooting.

Small believes the shooter fled on foot and got into a white sedan that has a sunroof.

There’s no motive for the shooting at this time, but Small adds that it appears the shooter was lying in wait for the victim.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

