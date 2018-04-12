PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Every Mother’s Day, thousands of families and friends come together for the annual Susan G. Komen Philadelphia Race for the Cure.

As the race nears, one daughter is helping to find a cure after her mother beat breast cancer.

When Casey Baker showed up for her internship at Susan G. Komen Philadelphia, she was pretty surprised to spot a familiar face.

“I was looking at one of the posters in the hallway and I was like, ‘That’s my mom,’” said Casey.

It was Karen Baker at one of the many Race for the Cures she’s attended since beating breast cancer nine years ago.

“Everybody’s involved when this happens to a loved one, so if you can be strong, it helps others, too,” said Karen.

Karen’s strength had inspired her daughter.

When Casey saw the photo at Komen by chance that day, the West Chester University senior knew the Komen internship was right where she was supposed to be.

“Everything that we’ve been through with my mom, I tried to find something that clicked with public health,” said Casey.

For years, the Race for the Cure has been a Baker family tradition.

“It’s so great to see all those women out there, all the people that love them out there,” said Karen.

This Mother’s Day, Casey will be working the race to ensure they raise as much money as possible to fund breast cancer research.

“Every day it’s work, work, work. Satellite registration, regular registrations online, people forming teams,” explained Casey.

Karen will once again walk down the Art Museum steps with her fellow survivors.

“It is very emotional. I’ve stood on those steps with women that I’ve met over the years and some aren’t there the following year, so it brings you back,” said Karen.

That’s what the Race for the Cure is all about: honoring those we’ve lost and celebrating those who’ve survived.