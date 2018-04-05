SNOW RETURNING: Two More Chances For SnowLatest Forecast | Radar 
Filed Under:Local TV

UNION BEACH, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man used his neighbor’s Wi-Fi network to download and distribute child pornography.

Monmouth County prosecutors had sought to have Henry Cicerale detained until his trial. But a judge ruled Wednesday that the 59-year-old Union Beach man would instead be kept on home detention.

Prosecutors say Cicerale set up the Wi-Fi at his neighbor’s home and then used it to access, download and distribute child porn. They say hundreds of child porn items were found on his computers and other digital media devices.

Stella Artois Recalls Some Beer Bottles That May Contain Shards Of Glass

Cicerale faces two child endangerment charges for allegedly possessing and distributing child porn, along with a weapons count. He could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

It wasn’t known Thursday if Cicerale has retained an attorney.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch