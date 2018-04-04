PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Stella Artois is recalling some beer that may contain shards of glass.

Officials with the company say small pieces of glass might have fallen into bottles in some six, 12, 18 and 24 packs sold in the United States and Canada.

The company says there was a glass packaging flaw in some 11.2-ounce bottles that could cause a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the beer.

“The safety of our consumers is our top priority. While the number of potentially-affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure,” said Christina Choi, the global brand vice president of Stella Artois. “Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed.”

They say less than 1 percent of bottles may have been affected.