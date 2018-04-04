Credit: TSA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One traveler apparently tried to take a hand saw on the plane at Atlantic City International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration shared a photo of the item in question on their Instagram page.

“If you see something, say something. But don’t saw something,” the TSA joked.

Officials say the saw was recently discovered in a carry-on bag at ACY.

The TSA reminds travelers to always report suspicious activity and that some items must be in your “checked baggage” before flying.