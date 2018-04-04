PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Villanova’s home base might be outside of the city, but Philadelphia is hosting Thursday’s victory parade.

It’s going to follow the same path as Nova’s 2016 championship parade. It starts at 11 a.m. at 20th and Market Streets, then heads down Market before ending with a rally at Dilworth Plaza.

There are major road closures due to the parade. Market Street from 30th Street Station to Dilworth Plaza will be closed starting at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. No cross traffic will be allowed until at least noon.

FULL VILLANOVA COVERAGE

Last time around, some 60,000 people gathered in Center City to cheer on the Wildcats.

City officials say they’re basically using the same playbook from that parade for this one.

During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Philadelphia Deputy Police Commissioner Dennis Wilson says they will use the same security measures like they do for all large events, including having blocking vehicles in place, camera surveillance and a counter-terrorism unit will be out on the street.

“Basically, this is a small version of what we just had for the Eagles’ parade,” said Wilson.

SEPTA is also preparing for the crowds, especially for those coming from Villanova.

Philadelphia To Host Villanova Championship Parade On Thursday

“We’ve been preparing all week since they won Monday night. We’re really concentrated on our partnership with Villanova University and the City of Philadelphia, so we’re looking at our service on our regional rail line, specifically our Paoli-Thorndale line, which we expect heavy travel from there,” said Scott Sauer, SEPTA’s assistant general manager.

Villanova defeated Michigan 79-62 on Monday night to capture their second national championship in three years.