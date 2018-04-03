NATIONAL CHAMPS: Nova Beats Michigan 79-62 For Second Title In Three Years | Parade Set For Thursday
Filed Under:InstaStory, Villanova 2018, villanova parade, Villanova Wildcats

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will be hosting its second championship parade in 2018 as the city will be celebrating Villanova’s NCAA title on Thursday.

The Wildcats trounced Michigan 79-62 on Monday night in the national championship game.

The parade will begin on Thursday at 11 a.m. It will start on 20th and Market Streets and end at Dilworth Park. Villanova will be closed on Thursday for the parade.

Tens of thousands turned out for the Villanova championship parade at the same location in 2016.

In February, hundreds of thousands jam-packed the city for the Eagles’ first Super Bowl championship parade.

