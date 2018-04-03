PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will be hosting its second championship parade in 2018 as the city will be celebrating Villanova’s NCAA title on Thursday.

The Wildcats trounced Michigan 79-62 on Monday night in the national championship game.

The parade will begin on Thursday at 11 a.m. It will start on 20th and Market Streets and end at Dilworth Park. Villanova will be closed on Thursday for the parade.

BREAKING: Villanova announces victory parade to be held Thursday in Center City, from 20th and Market down to Dilworth Park, starting at 11am. @NovaMBB @VillanovaU @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 3, 2018

Tens of thousands turned out for the Villanova championship parade at the same location in 2016.

In February, hundreds of thousands jam-packed the city for the Eagles’ first Super Bowl championship parade.