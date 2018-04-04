Filed Under:Delaware, Local TV, Stabbing

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A Wilmington family is calling their son a hero after he gave up his life to save an 18-month-old girl, plus two women in an Easter stabbing attack.

“He didn’t deserve what happened to him, he did not deserve it,” said Tiffany Pringle of her nephew, the victim, 24-year-old Andrew Moore. “He basically died a hero.”

Andrew Moore

Credit: CBS3

Police say the stabbing attack happened on Easter Sunday when Chaon Calhoun stormed inside an apartment on N. Washington St. in Wilmington, wielding a nine-inch knife.

Chaon M. Calhoun

Credit: Wilmington Police Department

Police: 1 Dead, 3 Injured, Including Baby, Following Stabbing Incident In Delaware

Moore tried stopping Calhoun, and was stabbed several times before the attacker then went after the little girl. She was stabbed in the head, her mom and grandmother also attacked.

But on Wednesday, those three are all recovering. They told Moore’s family they would likely be dead if not for Moore putting up a fight.

“Any person that can stab a child, I just don’t have any sympathy for,” Pringle said.

Friends now plan to hold a vigil to remember Moore at Brandwine Mills Park in Wilmington at 5 p.m., Sunday, April 8.

“God willing he’s in a better place than where he came from,” said Ahkee Flonnory, Moore’s friend. “The only thing you can prepare for life is death. And that’s what happened.”

 

