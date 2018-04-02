WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Police say a man is facing murder charges after four people were injured, including an 18-month-old girl, during a stabbing incident on Monday morning.

It happened in the 2100 block of N. Washington Street just before 8 a.m.

Police say a woman walked into the Wilmington Hospital carrying her 1-month-old daughter covered in blood.

The woman told hospital staff that she was suffering from laceration wounds to her hands and her daughter was stabbed multiple times in the head.

Officers responded to the residence on North Washington Street where they found additional victims.

Police say a man was found suffering multiple stab wounds to his head, face and neck. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

A woman was also found suffering from a laceration to her head. She was transported and released.

According to investigators, Chaon M. Calhoun was found inside the residence during the investigation.

He was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and other related offenses.

The 18-month-old daughter remains hospitalized in critical condition. The child’s mother has been released, said police.

Circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain under investigation at this time.