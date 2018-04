CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois man is alive thanks to two good Samaritans who pulled him out of a burning car.

Police dash cam caught the scene in a Chicago suburb last weekend.

The video shows two civilians stepping in while officers rushed to the scene.

The driver was hospitalized for burns. He was also charged with multiple traffic offenses, including a DUI.