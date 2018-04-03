PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – New test results are out on how rear-facing car seats perform in rear-impact crashes.

Researchers at Ohio State University wanted to see how the seat performs when the child is facing the impact of the crash.

They tested numerous rear-facing seats.

All were effective at absorbing the forces of the crash and protecting the child.

“Those crash forces are going to be transferred from the shell of the car seat into the vehicle seat and into the frame of the vehicle,” said Julie Mansfield. “That keeps the crash energy away from the occupant himself.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics says parents should keep their toddlers in rear-facing seats until they are two years old or when they reach the maximum height and weight.