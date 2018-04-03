PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police in Montgomery County have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of shooting a woman to death on Easter Sunday.

Police say they found the body of 23-year-old Siani Overby on the sidewalk in the 300 block of Johnson Street.

An autopsy confirmed Overby’s death was a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says Bobbie Mitchell Jr., 36, of Pottstown is wanted on murder charges.

During the investigation, authorities say they found Mitchell’s cell phone next to the victim’s leg, which revealed text messages between the pair an hour before the killing.

Overby’s mother told police that Mitchell was the father of her daughter’s 18-month-old son. Overby was reportedly seeking a paternity test and child support from Mitchell.

According to district attorney’s office, video surveillance shows Overby screaming and pleading for her life while being chased by a man during the intermittent gunfire.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Mitchell is asked to dial 911.