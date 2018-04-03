NATIONAL CHAMPS: Villanova Back In Philly As Champs | Parade Set For Thursday | Road Closures-SEPTA Service Plans | Bar-Restaurant Parade Specials 
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A friendly competition between the Philadelphia Police and Fire departments began on Tuesday.

The 32nd annual “Battle of the Badges” kicked off at City Hall.

The weight-loss competition runs 13-weeks.

The winning department receives a trophy and Weight Watchers will make a $10,000 donation in the winner’s name to the Hero Thrill Show.

The fire department won last year’s competition and leads the series 16 to 15.

