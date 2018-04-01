Snow On The Way: Weather BlogSchool ClosingsLatest Forecast | Radar   
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Galloway Township Police Department is requesting assistance in helping to identify the individual depicted in this photograph.

He entered the Beacon Church at approximately 12 p.m. this afternoon.

At around 12:37 p.m., he had entered the children’s nursery and stole two wallets and a cell phone charger and left towards the area of 6th Avenue.

Anybody with information leading to the identification of this individual or who may have further information relative to this incident is asked to contact the investigating officer, K-9 Ofc. Lopez at (609) 652-3705 extension 5105.

 

