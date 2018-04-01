Filed Under:Local TV, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with his father’s gun inside a Southwest Philadelphia home on Sunday evening.

The shooting took place inside of a home just after 5 p.m. along the 2100 block of South Alden Street.

Authorities say a 4-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg after picking up his father’s gun.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators are on the scene and no arrests have been made.

