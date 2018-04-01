POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a woman was found dead after being shot multiple times in Montgomery County early Sunday morning.

Authorities say the body of 23-year-old Siani Overby was found in a home on the 300 block of Johnson Street in Pottstown Borough.

Police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m.

An autopsy confirmed Overby’s death was a result of multiple gunshot wounds and has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.