PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jury selection will begin tomorrow, on Monday, in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial.

On March 30, the judge implied he might not let the jury hear about Cosby’s prior testimony.

Judge Hints He May Not Allow Cosby’s Prior Testimony Giving Quaaludes To Women Before Sex

In it, Cosby talked about giving quaaludes to women before sex. That’s a setback for prosecutors, who are trying to make him look like a serial predator.

The judge says he won’t make a decision on that until it’s brought up at the re-trial.

As many as five women will testify against Cosby.

Cosby Judge Refuses To Recuse Himself For Sex Assault Retrial

He’s accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

The re-trial begins April 9th.