PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A male is listed in stable condition following a Center City shooting.

Police say the shooting happened on the 1500 block of Catherine Street just after 9 p.m.

Authorities say a 22-year-old male was shot in the right leg.

He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital.

The scene is still under investigation.

No arrests have been made.