Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Sixers

Philadelphia (CBS/AP) — Former Philadelphia 76ers’ point guard, Maurice “Mo” Cheeks, is among the 13-member class that will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in September.

Cheeks is a four-time NBA All-Star and one of the greatest defensive point guards in basketball history.

Other notable players include Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill and Ray Allen.

The Hall of Fame made the announcement Saturday before the NCAA Final Four semifinals.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

