PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Voting is underway for America’s top dog. A dog from Bucks County is among contestants for the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

Ali Gottlieb is an ICU vet-tech at the Center for Animal Referral and Emergence Services, or CARES, in Langhorne. She brings her 12-year-old pit-bull mix dog Eli to work every day. She says Eli comforts the humans he encounters and the animals.

“He never pushes himself,” Gottlieb said. “And if any animal kind of looks at him funny, he wonders over to the next cage and talks to the next animal. He gives them kisses. You know, he sniffs at them. We even had one small dog, a couple of patients actually, who did not like being in the cage alone.”

So Eli would get in there and sit with them.

He even likes cats.

Two-hundred-sixty-five courageous canines have been nominated by the humane society for the competition.

You can vote for you favorite dog once a day. Round 1 ends on April 25.