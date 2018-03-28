PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The accused killers of a Philadelphia police officer appeared in court on Wednesday morning ahead of their upcoming trial.

Ramone Williams and Carlton Hipps are accused of shooting Sgt. Robert Wilson III during a robbery at a North Philadelphia GameStop in 2015.

Wilson’s grandmother has called on District Attorney Larry Krasner to step aside in the case over concerns about his anti-death penalty stance.

The district attorney’s office said in a statement that this “remains a death penalty case at this time.”

“The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is committed to fighting for justice in the horrific murder of Sergeant Wilson. DA Krasner, who already met with some members of Sergeant Wilson’s family, understands their trauma and continues to extend his support and condolences during this difficult time. We also continue to reach out to other members of his family, including the mothers of his children. As of today, the office is continuing to review the case through the office’s Homicide Sentencing Committee. It remains a death penalty case at this time,” the DA’s office said.

The murder trial for Williams and Hipps is set for April 23.