PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of a fallen Philadelphia Police officer is asking the city’s top prosecutor to recuse himself from their case.

It’s been three years since Constance Wilson lost her grandson, Robert Wilson III. She raised him as her own son and says the pain of losing him is just as raw now, as it was that snowy March day back in 2015.

“It’s as if it happened today. That’s how it stays in our minds what happened with Robbie,” she says.

Family members of Sergeant Wilson are asking District Attorney Larry Krasner to step aside in the case involving the two men accused of killing Wilson.

Suspects In Shooting Murder Of Officer Robert Wilson III Have Hearing Rescheduled

Krasner, who took office earlier this year, campaigned against the death penalty. Wilson’s family believes the two men accused of killing Wilson should get the death penalty, and would if Krasner wasn’t in office.

Wilson died after being shot at a GameStop in North Philadelphia on March 5, 2015. Authorities arrested Ramone Williams and Carlton Hipps and charged them with murder. Authorities say both men are seen on surveillance video shooting Wilson inside the store.

Both men are awaiting trial.

Constance believes Krasner is stalling.

“They had all the proof. They had the evidence. They had the witnesses. They had the gun. They had the guys. They had them in the store. They had video of them shooting my child. So what’s the holdup?” she says.

Wilson joined her granddaughter, Robert’s sister Shaki’ra Wilson-Burroughs, for a meeting with Krasner at their Philadelphia home. The two say he would not give a firm answer on the death penalty.

“It’s a slap in the face,” Wilson-Burroughs told Eyewitness News.

Eyewitness News requested an interview with DA Krasner. A spokesman said he was unavailable, but emailed the following statement:

“The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is committed to finding justice for the Wilson family. DA Krasner, who already met with members of Sargent Wilson’s Family, understands their frustration and continues to extend his support and condolences during this continued difficult time. As of today, the office is continuing to review this case.”

Both suspects have a status hearing Wednesday, March 28 in Philadelphia.