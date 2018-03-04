PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The two suspects accused of murdering a Philadelphia police officer are set to appear in court, Monday, the same day he was shot to death three years ago.

Brothers, Carlton Hipps and Ramone Williams will face a judge for one of their final hearings, before trial after being charged with the March 5, 2015 shooting murder of Officer Robert Wilson III.

Wilson was inside of a North Philadelphia Gamestop, at 21st Street and Lehigh Ave, buying a video game for his son as a reward for his good grades.

“For Robert Wilson’s family, it opens old wounds, not that they have ever closed yet because there is no closure, but our hearts are with them, said FOP President John McNesby.

He says Wilson is widely recognized as a hero.

“He shielded and directed the gunfire towards him, so that other people could leave that store safely that day,” he said.

A vigil for Wilson, posthumously promoted to sergeant, will be held at 1 p.m. outside the store where he was killed.