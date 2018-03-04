Filed Under:Kristen Johanson, KYW Newsradio 1060, Officer Robert Wilson III

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The two suspects accused of murdering a Philadelphia police officer are set to appear in court, Monday, the same day he was shot to death three years ago.

Brothers, Carlton Hipps and Ramone Williams will face a judge for one of their final hearings, before trial after being charged with the March 5, 2015 shooting murder of Officer Robert Wilson III.

Wilson was inside of a North Philadelphia Gamestop, at 21st Street and Lehigh Ave, buying a video game for his son as a reward for his good grades.

“For Robert Wilson’s family, it opens old wounds, not that they have ever closed yet because there is no closure, but our hearts are with them, said FOP President John McNesby.

ALSO READ: Police Investigate Double Stabbing At Chuck-E-Cheese In Gloucester County

He says Wilson is widely recognized as a hero.

“He shielded and directed the gunfire towards him, so that other people could leave that store safely that day,” he said.

A vigil for Wilson, posthumously promoted to sergeant, will be held at 1 p.m. outside the store where he was killed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch